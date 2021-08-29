Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 347.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Corning by 93.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 259.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,253 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $48,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $40.75. 2,333,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,581. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.