Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Netflix by 38.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $8.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $558.92. 3,252,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $247.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.