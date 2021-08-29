Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 464,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,266,000 after buying an additional 79,397 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,555,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,936 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $548.51. 846,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,911. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $560.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

