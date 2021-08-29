Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in First Horizon by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 559,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 26.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 24.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 271,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50,676 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 1,517.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHN stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,685,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.49. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

