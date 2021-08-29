Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

C traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,669,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,253,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

