Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,879 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,971,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

FANG traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.65. 2,359,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,258. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.52.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

