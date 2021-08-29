Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,311 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 21,148 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

CLF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. 15,088,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,989,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

