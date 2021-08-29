Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAB. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. 188,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,544. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.