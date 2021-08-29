Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 116.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.28. 5,493,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,203,569. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

