Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,964 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.65. 3,002,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,826. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.