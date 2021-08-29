Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,636 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,805 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 985.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,421,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,556,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,647. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

