Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after acquiring an additional 183,547 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.21. 634,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,106. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $109.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

