Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 1,010 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 370,751 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.94. 592,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,662. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

