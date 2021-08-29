Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded up $8.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $632.40. 821,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,281. The stock has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a PE ratio of 752.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.85 and a 52 week high of $635.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $575.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

