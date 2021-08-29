Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in The Boeing by 5.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 7.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 764 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 19.6% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Boeing by 15.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,684,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,793,295. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

