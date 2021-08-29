Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,284. The company has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

