Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 101,901 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,901 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. 184,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,397. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

