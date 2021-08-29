Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 10,700 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Harsco worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth $6,838,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Harsco by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Harsco by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 965,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,707,000 after acquiring an additional 62,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Harsco by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 167,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 49,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSC shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

HSC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. 390,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.