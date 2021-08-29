Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,444 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after purchasing an additional 410,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,416,000 after purchasing an additional 320,752 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,175.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 301,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 294,434 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,357,000.

IWP traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.22. The stock had a trading volume of 297,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,976. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.44 and a one year high of $118.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

