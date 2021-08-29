Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.94. The company had a trading volume of 357,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,348. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $109.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

