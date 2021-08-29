Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 18,995 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,995 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 504.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,104.5% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:USIG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,557. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $62.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.