Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 2,321 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11,430.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,658,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592,319 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,710,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,393,000 after acquiring an additional 555,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,583,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,434,000 after acquiring an additional 266,525 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 995,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,356,000 after acquiring an additional 199,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 833,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,581,000 after acquiring an additional 119,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMB stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $113.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,964,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,482. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.30. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

