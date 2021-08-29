Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 3,257 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.09. 1,043,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,706. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $82.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

