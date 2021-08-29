Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 9,905 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $1,648,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 300.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,277,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,412 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,133,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,238,264. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

