Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.75. 1,839,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,862. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $249.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

