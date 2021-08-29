Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 98.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 62,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Walmart by 11.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 613,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $86,585,000 after acquiring an additional 61,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Walmart by 27.6% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $110,768,314.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,991,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.52. 7,696,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.25. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $410.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

