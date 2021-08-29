Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Vera Bradley posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,310. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 256,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,041. The stock has a market cap of $402.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.53.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

