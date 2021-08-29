Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Position Cut by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,877 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.08% of Veracyte worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Veracyte by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $5,977,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Veracyte by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VCYT traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,608. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

