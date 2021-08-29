Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 113,421 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 113,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,288,000. Synopsys accounts for 1.3% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned 0.07% of Synopsys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Synopsys by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

SNPS stock traded up $5.30 on Friday, hitting $331.81. 512,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,985. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $333.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,467 shares of company stock worth $106,713,948 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

