Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 3.0% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Intuit worth $72,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.95.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $13.30 on Friday, hitting $565.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $518.43. The firm has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.