Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Raises Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,945,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,591 shares during the quarter. Cerner comprises about 6.3% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned 0.66% of Cerner worth $152,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,507. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. Cerner’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.