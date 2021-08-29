Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Raises Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 4.4% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $105,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In related news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,748 shares of company stock worth $8,996,595. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.58. 335,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

