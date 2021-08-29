Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 0.1% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $167.58. 3,007,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.32. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.