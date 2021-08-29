Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) & Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Village Bank and Trust Financial and Veritex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Bank and Trust Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritex 0 0 1 1 3.50

Veritex has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.32%. Given Veritex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veritex is more favorable than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Village Bank and Trust Financial and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Bank and Trust Financial 29.55% 23.24% 1.75% Veritex 30.32% 9.38% 1.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Village Bank and Trust Financial and Veritex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Bank and Trust Financial $38.07 million 1.81 $8.55 million N/A N/A Veritex $369.19 million 4.86 $73.88 million $1.56 23.23

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Village Bank and Trust Financial has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Veritex shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Veritex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veritex beats Village Bank and Trust Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. primarily operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial business loans for various purposes, such as funding working capital needs, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; loans for acquiring, developing, constructing, and owning commercial real estate properties; and secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments, as well as originates mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and acquisition loans for sale in the secondary market. In addition, the company offers online banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services for business clients. It provides its products and services through nine full-service branch banking offices and a mortgage loan production office in Central Virginia in the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Powhatan, and James City. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

