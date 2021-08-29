Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 43 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,461.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

