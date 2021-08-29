Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,390,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 357,588 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Verizon Communications worth $414,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $228,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,015,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,076,000 after purchasing an additional 107,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 72,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. 13,213,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,450,090. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

