Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,373 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $38,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after buying an additional 342,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,607,000 after buying an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,858,000 after buying an additional 222,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,528,000 after buying an additional 121,953 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $199.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,147. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $283.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

