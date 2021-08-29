Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.19% of Vertiv worth $18,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,755.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,524 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 770.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,963,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,497,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,520 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 856,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.29. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

