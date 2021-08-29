Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the July 29th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VWDRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.92. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $17.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

