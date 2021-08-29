VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the July 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE VIAO opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.59. VIA optronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAO. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in VIA optronics by 152.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 253,990 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VIA optronics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 634,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VIA optronics during the first quarter worth about $3,264,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in VIA optronics by 56.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 895,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 322,358 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in VIA optronics by 49.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 445,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

