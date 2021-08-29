ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Position Trimmed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,353 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

VIAC opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. Analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

