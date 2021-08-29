Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,262 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,375 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.36% of InMode worth $41,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in InMode in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth $29,846,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,277 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get InMode alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

INMD opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.24. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $134.11.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.