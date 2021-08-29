Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 39,923 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.40% of EverQuote worth $40,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 508,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,299.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $32,399.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,467.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,393. 37.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.70 million, a PE ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVER. JMP Securities dropped their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

