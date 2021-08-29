Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 105,063 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,063 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.20% of Banner worth $41,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,520,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Banner in the first quarter valued at about $6,893,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the first quarter worth about $3,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,642,000 after buying an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after acquiring an additional 60,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. Analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

