Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 289,257 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 289,257 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Arconic worth $41,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 7.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

