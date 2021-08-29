Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,909,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNXC. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,581,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $13,343,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $8,576,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,807,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

CNXC stock opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 29.02.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

