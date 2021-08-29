Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,717,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 84.9% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 757,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,759,000 after acquiring an additional 348,009 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vale by 5.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 616,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 45.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 58.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 263,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 96,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the second quarter worth approximately $28,144,000. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. HSBC increased their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

