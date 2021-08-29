Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $39.52 Million Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.75% of Belden worth $39,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.11. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $57.78.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.