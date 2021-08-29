Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $40.33 Million Stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,192 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.76% of Bally’s worth $40,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 100.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 176,385 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter worth $212,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter worth $2,453,000. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter worth $6,117,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $51.75 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

