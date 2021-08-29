Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $41.73 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,902 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $41,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,732,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.97.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

